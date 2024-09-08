Man accused of murder in Bihar, arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a youth who along with his associates allegedly killed a man by slitting his throat in Bihar's Saharsa and was hiding here, officials said on Sunday.

Mukesh Kumar, 22, is accused of killing Mukesh Saha on May 25 for having an affair with his cousin's sister, they said.

On September 5, information was received that the accused was hiding near Chandni Chowk. During a raid, Kumar was apprehended, and after interrogation, arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

The officer said during interrogation, he disclosed that on May 25, he along with his associates Ramanand, Rajhul and Chandan had killed Saha by slitting his throat while they were on their way to the wedding of Sunny Yadav -- Kumar's cousin.

"They killed Saha because he was having an affair with Yadav's sister. The Bihar Police has already arrested Ramanand," said the DCP. PTI BM ANB ANB