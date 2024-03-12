Man accused of murder in Thane district held in West Bengal

Thane, Mar 12 (PTI) A 38-year-old man accused of committing a murder in Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested from West Bengal, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

A case of murder was registered against Karimulla Khan at Navaghar police station in the district following the death of Mohammad Mubarak Ali (35) on January 14, said an official.

Karimulla was accused of attacking the latter over a dispute involving Rs 4,500.

Following a tip-off, he was nabbed from Sultanganj in West Bengal. Further probe is on. PTI COR KRK