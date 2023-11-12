Man accused of murder, loot killed in police encounter in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) A man accused of committing a murder and loot and carrying an award of Rs 50,000 was killed in a police encounter here, officials said.

Mathura SSP Sailesh Kumar Pandey said, "One Farookh, a resident of Matiya Darwaza, was injured in a police encounter near a hotel under the Highway police station on Saturday night. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead." According to police, Farookh along with one Mohsin attacked a businessman Krishna Kumar Agarwal and his wife Kalpana Agarwal on November 4 and committed loot at their residence. While the wife succumbed to her injuries, the husband is fighting for his life in a hospital.

The police arrested Mohsin on November 10 and recovered some cash from his possession.

"We recovered a bag containing Rs 21.8 lakh, jewelleries and a pistol from Farookh," said the officer. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK