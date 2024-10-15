Man accused of murdering policeman's wife, daughter arrested

Surajpur, Oct 15 (PTI) A history-sheeter who allegedly murdered the wife and daughter of a policeman in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district was arrested on Tuesday, an official said here.

Accused Kuldeep Sahu was nabbed from Balrampur district bordering Jharkhand, Surajpur Senior Superintendent of Police M R Ahire said.

Sahu allegedly killed the 35-year-old wife and 11-year-old daughter of a police head constable in Surajpur city on Sunday night.

As to the reports claiming that the woman and her daughter were sexually assaulted, the official said the autopsy report did not confirm this, but further probe was underway.

Sahu first threw hot oil on one of the constables deployed along the route of a Durga idol immersion procession. He then tried to mow down the head constable and other police personnel with a four-wheeler when they arrived at the scene to apprehend him.

Subsequently, when the head constable returned home from duty, he found the outer door broken and his wife and daughter missing with blood stains inside the house.

Their bodies were found on the outskirts of Pidha village, four km away, on Monday morning. PTI COR KRK