Man accused of raping 12-year-old girl escapes from police custody; held hours later

Palghar, Nov 10 (PTI) A man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl last week in Palghar district was arrested some time after he escaped from police custody on Monday while being taken to court, an official said.

Danish Jamil Khan alias Ahir (23) from Vasai was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl on November 7 under Tulinj police station limits, the official said.

"He escaped while being taken to court today. Teams were formed immediately to apprehend him. Khan was arrested again after we found him hiding in a drum," the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police official said. PTI COR BNM