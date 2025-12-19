Man accused of raping 12-year-old held after encounter in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, following an encounter, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the encounter took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The accused suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg during the encounter.

Police said that a 12-year-old girl from a village in the Ubhav police station area was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man named Sablu Rajbhar, who took her to a house.

They said that based on a complaint filed by the girl's mother, a case was registered against Sablu under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Police arrested the accused following an encounter, seven hours after the incident.

Circle Officer (Rasra) Alok Gupta on Friday said that a team from the Ubhav police station was conducting a check near Mubarakpur village in the police station area at around 12.30 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Seeing himself surrounded by the police, Sablu opened fire at the police team with the intention of killing them. Police retaliated and shot him in his right leg and arrested him.

During questioning, it was revealed that Sablu Rajbhar had raped a 12-year-old girl from his village on December 18. A country-made pistol and cartridges have been recovered from him.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital, police said. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG