Man accused of raping 5-year-old held after encounter in UP's Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A 28-year-old man accused of raping a five-year-old girl in Ghatampur area here was arrested after an encounter on Sunday, a police official said.

The accused, identified as Anurag alias Sulkhan, a resident of Ghatampur, was shot at in the leg during the exchange of fire.

According to police, Anurag had allegedly assaulted and raped the minor girl on Saturday.

Following a complaint from the girl's father, a case was registered under sections 137(2) (kidnapping) and 65(2) (raping a girl aged under 12 years) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions under the Protection Of Children against Sexual Offences Act.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Yadav said that acting on a tip-off, police traced the accused to the Ratanpur-Balahapara forest, where he allegedly opened fire on police personnel.

Police retaliated, injuring him on the right leg. They also recovered a pistol and cartridges from his possession, Yadav said.

The arrested accused is undergoing treatment at a community health centre in Ghatampur, he added.