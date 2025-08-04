Man accused of raping and murdering 6-year-old girl escapes from Bhiwandi court premises

Thane, Aug 4 (PTI) A man accused of raping and murdering a 6-year-old girl in 2023 escaped on Monday when he was brought to Bhiwandi court in Thane district for a hearing, a police official said.

The accused, identified as Salamat Ali Ansari, had allegedly raped and murdered the girl and then hid her body in a bucket in a closed room in 2023, and he was held in the case on September 20 that year from Bihar, the official said.

"Today, Ansari was brought from Thane jail to Bhiwandi court under police escort for a hearing. He escaped from the court premises soon after," the official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sachin Sangle said all efforts are being made to nab Ansari, who was facing charges under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. PTI COR BNM