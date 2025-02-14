Man accused of raping minor daughter in Kerala's Kollam, arrested

Kollam(Kerala), Feb 14 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter on several occasions when her mother was not at home in this south Kerala district, police said on Friday.

An officer of Kulathupuzha police station said that the crime came to light when the girl disclosed it during a counselling session in her school a day ago.

The school informed the police which arrested the father on the same day and booked him for various offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officer said. PTI HMP HMP ADB