Man accused of raping minor girl arrested after encounter in UP's Lalitpur district

Banda (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) Police in the Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh arrested a man accused of raping a minor girl following an encounter early on Saturday morning, a police official said, adding that the accused sustained a gunshot wound in his leg during the exchange of fire.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kalu Singh said that around 3.45 am on Saturday, police surrounded Amjad Khan (35), who was absconding after allegedly raping the girl. Khan allegedly opened fire on the police team with a country-made pistol.

He said that the police retaliated in self-defence, and a bullet hit Amjad on his left leg, injuring him, and he was subsequently arrested.

Singh said that a country-made pistol, two empty cartridges, and one live cartridge were recovered from the injured accused.

He has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, where his condition is stable, he said. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK