Man accused of raping toddler injured in police encounter in Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A man accused of raping a two-year-old girl was injured in an encounter with the police here, officials said on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered on Monday at the Najibabad police station against the accused, a resident of Basanti Mata locality, for allegedly taking away the two-year-old girl, who was playing outside her home, and sexually assaulting her, Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Krishna Gopal Singh, said.

After his arrest, the accused took the police to a dilapidated house near the Samipur railway crossing, where he had hidden a weapon.

On reaching the spot, the accused took the country-made .12-bore pistol he had hidden and fired at the police, the officer said.

In retaliatory firing, Saini sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was taken to the community health centre in Samipur for treatment, police said.