Man, accused of raping woman, paraded, beaten to death in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Oct 26 (PTI) A 56-year-old man, accused of raping a mentally challenged woman, was allegedly garlanded with slippers, paraded and beaten to death in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday night in Devambir village under the Sonua Police Station limits when the man had come out of his house to relieve himself.

"Simon Tirkey, a resident of Tepasai Tola in the village, was alleged to have been paraded in the locality and locked in a room and beaten with sticks, leading to his death," Sonua Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sashibala Bhengra told PTI.

The body was recovered from the room on Saturday and sent for post-mortem examination at Sadar Hospital in Chaibasa, he said.

"There is an allegation that the man had raped a mentally challenged woman of the village, which had infuriated her family members, and they beat the man,” he said.

Chakradhapur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shivam Prakash told PTI that the police have detained two women involved in the assault of the man and are interrogating them.

“Based on a complaint by the deceased's family members, we have lodged a case of murder. The relatives of the mentally challenged woman also lodged a complaint, alleging that the man raped her. We are investigating the incident,” the SDPO said. PTI ANB BDC