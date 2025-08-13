Man accused of Rs 4 lakh gold theft in Pune nabbed from Goa

Panaji, Aug 13 (PTI) Goa police have arrested a man wanted in connection with the theft of gold ornaments of Rs 4 lakh from a house in Maharashtra's Pune city, an official said on Wednesday.

On July 28, 2025, the Pune police registered a case of theft against the accused, Pramod Shinde, resident of Kothrud in the city, for allegedly stealing two gold bangles from the bedroom of a house where he had been entrusted with painting work, he said.

The accused was absconding since the crime and was believed to be hiding at Mapusa in North Goa district, Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta said.

"After receiving specific information, I directed the Mapusa police inspector to take action. A search was conducted and the accused was apprehended in Mapusa on Tuesday. The stolen gold ornaments were recovered and the Pune city police were informed," Gupta said.

The accused has been handed over to the Pune police for further investigation.

The complainant lauded the Goa police, commending their efforts in tracing the accused and recovering the gold ornaments, the official said. PTI RPS GK