Man accused of sexual assault of minor arrested

Kochi, Nov 8 (PTI) An Assam native accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl of a couple hailing from the same state has been arrested by Kerala police from the north-eastern state.

Police, in a release issued on Friday, said the accused, Monjirul Hokeem (32), a native of Nagaon in Assam was arrested on November 3 and brought back to Kerala.

He was, thereafter, produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody a day ago.

The girl who lives with her parents in Perumbavoor near here was sexually assaulted and filmed on a mobile phone when no one else was at home in August this year, police said.

After the incident, the accused had fled to Kochi city and from there he escaped to Assam by train upon learning that the police were looking for him, the release said.

Acting on the instructions of District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, a team from Ernakulam rural police traced him to his home in a remote village in Assam, it said.

Despite facing difficulties due to the rural location and resistance of the local residents, the police continued their search and successfully located his residence, it added.

"With the assistance of Assam's Juria Police, the accused was arrested. He attempted to resist the arrest but was eventually brought back here on Thursday," a police officer said. PTI ARM ARM SA