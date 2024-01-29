Man accused of shooting dead woman IT professional sent to police custody till Feb 3

Pune, Jan 29 (PTI) A man held for allegedly murdering a 26-year-old woman IT professional was on Monday remanded in police custody till February 3 by a Pune court, an official said.

Advertisment

Rishabh Nigam allegedly shot dead Vandana Dwivedi, employed with an IT major, in a lodge in Hinjawadi in Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday for avoiding him. The police got information about the murder on Sunday morning.

"The accused has been remanded in police custody by a Pimpri Chinchwad court till February 3. The post mortem report says five bullets hit the victim. A probe is underway to find out where he got the gun from," the Hinjawadi police station official said.

Nigam and Dwivedi, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were in a relationship since 2013, as per the official.

While she got a job at a major IT firm in Hinjawadi, Nigam stayed back in UP, he said. PTI SPK BNM BNM