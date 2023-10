Akola, Oct 15 (PTI) A driver accused of stealing money from his employer in Oshiwara in Mumbai was arrested by the Crime Branch in Akola, a police official said on Sunday.

Navi Mumbai resident Santosh Chavan (48) was held on October 13 from New Tapadia Nagar area under Civil Line police station limits, he said.

"We found Rs 36 lakh cash with him. He is accused of stealing from his businessman employer in Oshiwara after which a case was registered there at October 11," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM