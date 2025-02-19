Man accused of theft dies in police custody in J&K’s Ramban, probe ordered

Banihal/Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) A 27-year-old man, who was picked up by police for his alleged involvement in several theft cases, died at a health centre after falling sick in custody in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Ramban District Magistrate Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary ordered a magisterial inquiry following the death of Mohd Abid, a resident of Thopal village of Batote, and its completion within a week’s time.

Abid, said to be a drug addict, was picked up by police some days back and complained uneasiness in the lockup on Tuesday, the officials said, adding he was shifted to Community Health Centre (CHC), Batote, where he breathed his last.

The body of the deceased is lying at the health centre and will be handed over to his family for last rites after completion of post-mortem and other legal formalities shortly, they said.

The district magistrate appointed Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rizwan Asgar as an inquiry officer to conduct the discrete inquiry into the matter leading to Abid's death.

“The inquiry officer shall look into the cause and circumstances that lead to the death of the individual and shall fix the responsibility of the same. He shall submit his report within a week's time positively from the date of issue of this order,” Choudhary said in an order issued on Tuesday evening. PTI COR/TAS AS AS