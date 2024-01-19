Man accuses wife, in-laws of attempt to murder; FIR registered

Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) A case has been registered by Navi Mumbai police against a woman and her parents for allegedly trying to kill her estranged husband, an official said on Friday.

No arrest has been made in the case yet, he said.

As per the complaint filed by Amol Gat (27), the relations between him and his wife Shrutika are strained for some time.

They had a quarrel on December 17 when Shrutika, her father Sridhar Dhaghe, mother Shraddha and brother Advedh arrived at his residence to collect her belongings as she wanted to leave him, the complaint said.

Shrutika and others tried to strangle him during the quarrel, causing him severe neck injuries, Gat alleged.

He decided to file a police complaint after recovering from the injuries, he said.

A First Information Report under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (assault) and 307 (attempt to murder) was registered at Panvel police station and further probe was underway, the official said. PTI COR KRK