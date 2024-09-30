Man acquitted in 2005 double murder case as witnesses turn hostile

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A man was acquitted on Monday in a 2005 double murder case after all witnesses turned hostile.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Kanishk Kumar Singh acquitted Vinod Bawla, saying the prosecution failed to prove its story.

Shaymvir Singh, the lawyer of the accused, said two farmers -- Narender and Sharvan -- were shot dead in the district on December 5, 2005 when they were carrying sugarcane to a sugar mill at Kinoni village under Shahpur police station area.

According to the prosecution, police had registered a murder against eight persons including Vinod Bawla, who faces other crimina cases.

Six accused were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2011. One accused died during trial.

Bawla was absconding.

But when hearing started against him finally, eyewitnesses turned hostile.