Man acquitted in molestation case

Thane, May 27 (PTI) A court here has acquitted a 39-year-old man of charges of molestation and criminal intimidation in a 2013 case, citing the lack of evidence.

Avdhut Satish Nalawade was facing a case under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (molestation) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

A woman, with whom he was in a relationship, had accused him of making unwanted advances and hugging her on September 20, 2013.

Prior to the incident, Nalawade had misled her about his identity and marital status, she alleged.

In his May 22 ruling, judicial magistrate (first class) Dr A S Bhasarkar observed that no evidence was produced to show that the accused ever threatened and thus `intimidated' the woman.

As to the molestation charge, the court highlighted inconsistencies including conflicting testimonies and lack of a spot panchnama (crime scene inspection report).

Two key witnesses mentioned by the woman were not examined, and the 18-hour delay in lodging the complaint indicated it was possibly an afterthought, the court held.

While the prosecution was represented by K.G. Vekhande, advocate Amresh Jadhav appeared for the accused.