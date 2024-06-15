Man, addicted to online cricket betting, murders woman to pay off debt

Thane, June 15 (PTI) Police has arrested a man from Dombivli in the district for allegedly killing a 65-year-old woman and stealing her jewellery to pay off the debts incurred in online cricket betting, an official said on Saturday.

Asha Arvind Raikar, resident of Kopar area, was found strangulated in her flat on Friday, said deputy commissioner of police (zone III) Sachin Gunjal.

CCTV footage showed that Satish Vichare (28), resident of the same building, had entered her flat on Thursday afternoon.

During questioning, he allegedly told police that he was addicted to online cricket betting and indebted to the tune of Rs 60,000.

To get money, he decided to rob the woman, Vichare allegedly told police.

After allegedly strangulating Raikar, he stole her chain and earrings before locking the flat from outside and fleeing, the police official said, adding that probe was underway. PTI COR KRK