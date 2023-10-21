Man, aide arrested for killing woman in revenge in Faridabad's Sector 62

Faridabad, Oct 21 (PTI) The Faridabad Police has arrested two men in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old woman in Sector 62 area here, an official said on Saturday.

The main accused, a brother-in-law of the victim's daughter, revealed that he murdered the woman to avenge the death of his mother, said police.

Police said the woman identified as Rani was stabbed nearly 30 times in the Housing Board Colony of Sector 62, Faridabad, on Wednesday evening.

An FIR was registered against two suspects at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station on the complaint of Shivani, Rani's daughter, they said.

The DLF crime branch on Friday arrested the main accused, Gaurav, a resident of Sunped from Tigaon, and his accomplice Akash from Kaili Chowk, police said.

According to Gaurav's testimony, Gaurav's father Jogendra had been in a relationship with Rani for the last one year.

"When his mother came to know about this fights started in their house, but Gaurav's father ignored his mother and she died three months ago due to shock," said Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh.

"The accused claims that he was angry due to his mother's death. To avenge his mother's death, he along with his partner Akash killed the woman by stabbing her multiple times. The accused will be produced in a court and taken on police remand to recover the knife, motorcycle and clothes used in the crime,” Singh said. PTI COR AS AS VN VN