Man allegedly forcibly converted to Islam, married: Police

Mau (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A case was registered here after a 25-year-old Hindu man from UP's Mau district was allegedly forcibly converted to Islam after being taken to Assam and married, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar said that the man, identified as Vishal Singh, worked at a dental clinic. A case has been registered in this connection on Wednesday under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

He said that a detailed investigation is being conducted to determine the circumstances under which he was forced to convert.

"Legal action will be taken against those found guilty," he said.

Police sources told PTI that Vishal Singh's family had moved a local court, and based on its orders, the case was registered.

According to a petition filed by Viashal's mother, Rinki, he worked at a dental clinic in Mau city in 2022. During this time, Sunaina Parveen (22), a resident of Muradpur village of Ambedkar Nagar district, took him to her village. When the young man returned home, the woman arrived at his house with the police and assaulted him, it is alleged.

The complaint alleged that Sunaina "lured" Vishal into a love affair and took him to her home in Ambedkar Nagar in 2022. After "torturing" him for two years in Ambedkar Nagar, Sunaina and her family took Vishal to her maternal grandmother's home in Assam.

Sunaina's father and other family members forcibly converted Vishal to Islam, married him to her and forced him to offer namaz in a mosque, it is alleged. The accused also filmed the entire process.

Fed up with the harassment, Vishal fled and returned to his home in Mau in July 2025, narrating the entire incident to his family and showing them the video.

Vishal's family alleged that a complaint was filed at the Kotwali police station and then to the Superintendent of Police, but no action was taken.

However, the police sources asserted that Vishal's family did not lodge any police complaint.

Vishal's father, Vijay Bahadur Singh, claimed that they remained silent due to threats. He alleged that the police supported Sunaina's family and no one listened to their plight.

The Additional SP said that a detailed investigation is underway to determine the circumstances under which Sunaina's family members allegedly pressured Vishal Singh to convert.

He said that action will be taken against those found guilty. "A case has been registered in this matter, and whoever is found guilty will not be spared," the Additional SP said. PTI COR NAV RT RT