Man allegedly kills wife, son in Kerala; dies by suicide

Wayanad, Oct 21 (PTI) A 56-year-old man is suspected to have hacked to death his wife and son and later died by suicide at Sulthan Bathery here, police said on Saturday.

The incident that happened on Friday night, came to light today when the neighbours and relatives came looking for the mother and son as they were not answering their phone calls.

Police said Shaju (56) was found hanging while his wife Bindhu (49) and son Basil (26) were found hacked to death at their residence here. They suspect Shaju could have killed the two before taking his own life.

"The couple had family issues and there are police cases in that regard. He was asked to stay away from the family," a police official said.

Police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

The couple has a daughter who is settled abroad, police added. PTI RRT RRT SA