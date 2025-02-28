Man alleges AAP MLA took money for making him president of truck union, legislator denies

Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) A man on Thursday accused AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj of not appointing him the president of the Bhawanigarh Truck Union in Punjab's Sangrur district despite taking money from him, a charge denied by the legislator.

Manjit Singh Kaka, after levelling allegations against the Sangrur AAP MLA and a few others in a video clip, allegedly consumed a poisonous substance. He was later admitted to a hospital.

Following this incident, opposition party leaders attacked the AAP MLA and sought action against her.

In the video clip, Kaka allegedly claimed that MLA Bharaj and a few others had demanded money from him for appointing him the president of the truck union. He alleged that he had paid Rs 30 lakh for appointing him the president of the union, but he was not appointed.

He later allegedly consumed some poisonous substance outside the office of the truck union.

Police said Kaka was admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, Sangrur MLA Bharaj denied any involvement in the Bhawanigarh Truck Union elections, saying that the entire process was conducted independently by the union members without any interference from her.

She called for a thorough investigation in the matter and questioned the source of Rs 30 lakh cash.

"I have no connection with the Bhawanigarh Truck Union elections. It is a non-governmental institution, and the election was conducted by former office bearers as per the tradition, free from party politics. Allegations linking me to this election are completely baseless and politically motivated," Bharaj said in a statement.

Bharaj shared a video, claiming the involvement of a former Congress leader and the BJP's state transport wing leader in the election process.

She said the union's elections were carried out through mutual consensus among former leaders and operators.

"The people seen in the video include a former Congress leader, SAD leaders and the BJP's state transport wing leader, highlighting that this process had no connection with me or AAP. The opposition is trying to tarnish my image for political gain, but the facts are clear," she claimed.

Bharaj further demanded a comprehensive police investigation in the matter. "Police must investigate where this Rs 30 lakh cash came from. Strict action should be taken against those who gave or accepted the money. Wrongdoing should not be tolerated, regardless of who is involved," she said.