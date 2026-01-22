Man alleges assault by BJP MLA in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar, probe ordered

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) A man has alleged that his brother was assaulted by BJP MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari and some others following a land dispute in Khalilabad, police said on Thursday.

Indrashekhar Kanaujiya, a resident of the Tameshwar Nath village under the Khalilabad Kotwali police station area, submitted an application to the police alleging that his brother Chandrashekhar Kanaujiya was beaten up by Khalilabad BJP MLA Tiwari and several others on January 20.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sushil Kumar Singh said an application was received on Thursday in which Indrashekhar alleged that his brother was assaulted by the BJP MLA, Bhola Agrahari, Sawan Tiwari and some unidentified persons.

He said Chandrashekhar sustained injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The ASP said the matter has been handed over to Circle Officer (CO) Khalilabad Amit Kumar for a detailed inquiry and further action would be taken after all facts come to light.

CO Kumar said the investigation has been initiated. He added that initial information regarding the incident was earlier given to the emergency response number 112 and the police received the written application on Thursday. PTI COR ABN MNK MNK