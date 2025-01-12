Man alleges families being ostracised in MP village for eating prasad from Dalit; cops deny claim

Chhatarpur, Jan 12 (PTI) Five families of a village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district have alleged that they have been "ostracised" for eating 'prasad' given by a Dalit, though a senior police official on Sunday said no such incident came to light after residents of the area were spoken to.

On January 7, Jagat Ahirwar had told police he offered 'prasad' at a temple in August last year and had distributed it among villagers, after which sarpanch Santosh Tiwari ostracised him and several families which ate the prasad.

These families are not being invited to social events, marriages etc, Ahirwar alleged.

"After a complaint was submitted, we spoke to villagers but we found no such issue. There is some dispute regarding elections in the village. We are recording statements in this regard," said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Shashank Jain.

Tiwari claimed Ahirwar had lost in the sarpanch polls, which had resulted in animosity. PTI COR ADU BNM