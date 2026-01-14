Man alleges forced religious conversion in UP's Jalaun; FIR registered

Jalaun (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) An FIR has been registered after a 65-year-old Hindu man alleged that he was cheated, threatened and forcibly converted to Islam after circumcision, officials said on Wednesday.

After the matter came to the fore on Tuesday, locals and members of Hindu outfits performed religious rituals to initiate his return to the faith.

City police station-in-charge Harishankar Chandra said an FIR was lodged late Tuesday evening on the orders of Superintendent of Police Durgesh Kumar against a woman, Reshma, under BNS sections 318 (4) (cheating) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) and under the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

Police teams are conducting raids at possible locations to arrest the accused, he added.

According to the complaint, the victim, Gopi Ahirwar, a resident of Baghaura Bypass area in Orai, alleged that Reshma, a resident of Karmachandpurwa in Kalpi tehsil, cheated him and subjected him to intimidation and forced religious conversion years ago.

Ahirwar alleged that around two bighas of his land were sold for about Rs 10 lakh, with Rs 5 lakh each meant for him and his brother, but his share was allegedly taken by the accused woman.

He claimed that he was forcibly circumcised and converted from Hinduism to Islam and was named Deen Mohammad.

The complainant also alleged that the accused repeatedly threatened to kill him if he attempted to revert to his original faith or approached authorities. Due to fear and pressure, he said he suffered mental and social trauma for years.

Ahirwar, however, did not mention in which year the conversion took place, while the police said that it was part of the investigation.

The victim maintained that official records still list him as Gopi Ahirwar and that he wishes to continue practising Hinduism.

On Tuesday afternoon, a ritual of “ghar wapsi” (returning to original faith) was conducted at a Hanuman temple. After "purification" rituals, including sprinkling of Ganga water, his beard was shaved, people associated with the event said.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Balveer Singh Jadon said strict action should be taken against those involved in forced or fraudulent religious conversions.

SP Durgesh Kumar said the matter is under investigation and further action will be taken based on the evidence that emerges during the probe.