Man alleges sister abducted by employer, forced into marriage

Muzaffarpur, Feb 24 (PTI) A man in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district has alleged that his sister was recently kidnapped by her employer, who forced her into marriage after religious conversion, police said on Tuesday.

The complainant, a resident of Aaurayi locality in Muzaffarpur, has lodged a complaint with the local police station alleging that Rakesh Kumar Shah (60), who is already married and has two grown-up children, has abducted his sister, who is 28 years old.

The woman was a teacher at a private school run by Shah, and the two went missing last week. According to reports, the duo fled to Nepal, and they are said to have tied the knot at a temple there. A purported photo of both exchanging garlands has gone viral on social media. PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Talking to reporters, Raja Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Aurai police station, said, "A family member of the teacher has filed a complaint with the police station. The matter is being investigated, and the authenticity of the viral photograph is being thoroughly examined. Searches are also being conducted to trace the woman." The complainant has alleged that Shah abducted his sister with the intention of marrying her and converting her religion, said the SHO. Seven people, including the wife and daughter of Shah, have been named in the FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by the teacher's brother. He claimed that his sister was abducted on February 18 for marriage, he added.

Adequate forces have been deployed in the locality to check any untoward incident, said another police officer on condition of anonymity.