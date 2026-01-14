Man and his teenage daughter drown in Virar quarry

Palghar, Jan 14 (PTI) A visit to relatives on Makar Sankranti festival ended in tragedy for a 40-year-old man and his 16-year-old daughter on Wednesday as they drowned in a water-filled quarry in Virar area of Palghar district while trying to save each other, police said.

The victims, who were residents of Jogeshwari in Mumbai, had travelled to Virar to visit their relatives who live in the Barafpada area near the deep pit.

The incident occurred when Vinayak Sitam entered the water for a swim. He soon found himself in distress and began to struggle.

Witnessing her father drowning, Ishita bravely jumped into the water to rescue him. However, they couldn't come out of the water.

Alerted by onlookers, fire brigade personnel of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) rushed to the scene. After an intensive search operation, rescue teams fished out both bodies.

Police have registered a case of Accidental Death (ADR).

"We have initiated a probe into the incident to understand the circumstances that led to this double tragedy," a police official stated. PTI COR NSK