Man and wife dead, six injured as SUV hits parked car in Nagpur

Nagpur, Apr 21 (PTI) A couple was killed and six persons were injured after their SUV crashed into a parked car in Nagpur on Sunday, a police official said.

The Butibori police station official identified the deceased as Rajesh Shrivastava (52) and his wife Pooja Shrivastava (45), both residents of Ram Nagar in Wardha.

"The six injured comprise five members of the Shrivastava family and the vehicle's driver. They were on their way from Wardha to Nagpur in their SUV to attend a wedding," he said.

The SUV driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a parked car and then the trolley of a tractor before toppling, the official said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, the Butibori police station official informed. PTI COR BNM