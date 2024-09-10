Man-animal conflict occurs due to reduction in forest area: Adityanath after wolf attacks in UP

Lucknow, Sep 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said here that man-animal conflict occurs due to reduction in forest area.

Adityanath was addressing a function in the Lok Bhavan here where he distributed appointment letters to 647 forest guards/wildlife guards and 41 junior engineers selected through the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

"If the forests burn, the environment will be damaged and landslides will occur. Not only wildlife, but humans will also have to face the ill-effects of untimely climate change. Human-wildlife conflict occurs due to reduction in forest area," Adityanath said.

Adityanath's statement assumes significance as it comes on a day when the fifth wolf was captured as part of the 'Operation Bhediya' campaign that has been ongoing in Bahraich's Mahasi tehsil to catch a pack of six wolves that have killed eight people and injured more than 20 since mid-July.

"The loss of life is happening due to wildlife and human conflict. This loss of life is a loss to family and the society. Due to this, many families become orphan. When there is waterlogging, encroachment in the command area of wildlife, it will migrate to another area.

"Due to this, human settlements will be seen coming under threat, therefore forest-wildlife protectors will have to train themselves as well as local people," Adityanath said.

The UP chief minister also said the Terai districts, where these incidents have happened, are the areas where forests and agricultural lands are adjacent to each other. "If there is water in the forest, the animals come towards farms. If a person suddenly goes to the farm, the wild animals become violent. Electric and solar fencing should be done in the border areas," he said.

Claiming that Uttar Pradesh is the first state to include human-wildlife conflict in the 'disaster' category, the UP chief minister said, "Uttar Pradesh is the first state to include human-wildlife conflict in the 'disaster' category and make a provision of Rs 5 lakh (compensation) for the loss of life." PTI NAV MNK MNK