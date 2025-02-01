Man apprehended from WB for chain-snatching incident in Mira Road

Thane, Feb 1 (PTI) A 31-year-old man has been arrested from West Bengal in connection with a chain-snatching incident in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Abdul Shahabaz Abdul Nazir, was apprehended from Khidripur in West Bengal earlier this week for the theft that took place in Mira Road on January 16, an official said.

Nazir allegedly snatched a gold chain worth Rs 43,000 from a woman in the Naya Nagar area, senior inspector Amar Jagdale said.

He said the police worked on various leads and received a tip-off that the accused had fled to West Bengal and was in Khidripur.

The police have recovered a stolen motorcycle used in the crime and the jewellery, the official said, adding that the accused also has a case registered against him at Byculla police station in neighbouring Mumbai.