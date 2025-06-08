Man arrested 11 years after robbery, abduction case in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) A man absconding for over 10 years after he allegedly carried out a kidnapping and robbery in central Delhi's Jhandewalan area was arrested, an official said on Sunday.

Rakesh (37), a resident of Kishan Ganj, Delhi, was wanted in a 2014 case where he and his accomplices allegedly kidnapped the driver of a vehicle transporting a consignment of pan masala and at gunpoint and looted him.

Six to seven men were involved in the loot that was carried out on the night of December 26, 2014. They later dumped him near Dhaula Kuan after robbing him of his belongings and fleeing with the vehicle and consignment.

He was declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) by the court in 2015 after evading arrest for over a year.

Four of the accused were arrested but Rakesh remained at large. Acting on tip-off, a crime branch team apprehended him from Chaman Vihar in Loni.

Police said Rakesh had also been involved in two other robbery cases -- one each in 2022 and 2023 -- and had been frequently changing his hideouts to evade capture. PTI BM SKY SKY