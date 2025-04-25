Man arrested 17 years after committing murder in Gurugram

Gurugram, Apr 25 (PTI) Police arrested a man on the run for seventeen years for allegedly killing his friend here in Gurugram. He was caught in Madhya Pradesh, his home state, police said on Friday.

City police said he shifted his hideout quite frequently and had stayed in Mathura, Agra and Indore to evade arrest.

On August 18, 2007, Ramesh allegedly hit Ramlal with a stick and killed him. The accused and the deceased used to work as masons together, a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

After Ramesh fled the spot, an FIR was registered at Badshahpur police station but he could not be arrested, police said.

He was later declared a proclaimed offender by the court. On Thursday, a police team finally arrested the accused from Madhya Pradesh, police said.