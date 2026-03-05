Man arrested, 7 juveniles apprehended for murder in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 28-year-old man and apprehended seven juveniles for murdering a teenager in Model Town area, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Mohit Pal, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was allegedly the main conspirator behind the killing of 18-year-old Ishant alias Ishu.

According to the police, the incident occurred on February 22 when they received information about an injured man lying near the main gate of the MCD Colony in Azadpur. A police team found the youth in a pool of blood with gunshot injuries. Two vehicles, a scooter and a motorcycle without a number plate, were found abandoned at the scene.

The victim was shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

During the inspection of the scene, forensic experts recovered seven empty cartridges, four live cartridges, blood-stained exhibits and a metallic piece. Both vehicles were seized for investigation.

"The scooter was later identified by a woman named Amrita, who informed the police that it belonged to her nephew Ishant, an 18-year-old resident of Jahangirpuri. Ishant had reportedly come to attend a wedding with friends at the MCD Colony when he was shot dead by unknown assailants," a senior police officer said.

Following her statement, a case was registered and a team was formed to trace the culprits. The investigation led to the arrest of Mohit Pal and the apprehension of seven juveniles.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had planned to kill a man named Narender Om Pal due to an old rivalry linked to the murder of their associate in 2024. They gathered near Bhalswa village and reached the wedding venue where Narender was expected. However, they spotted Ishant outside the gate and, mistakenly believing him to be an associated of Narender, opened fire on him," the officer added.

Police have recovered a pistol, the motorcycle and scooter used in the crime and were further looking into the case. PTI BM AKY