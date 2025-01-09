Man arrested after attempt to rape 6-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, Jan 9 (PTI) A man who attempted to rape a 6-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Thursday was handed over to police by locals, officials said.

The incident took place when the 50-year-old labourer working at a site lured the girl from the neighbourhood on the pretext of giving her chocolate, a police officer said.

He took her to the roof-top of the under construction house and attempted to rape her. Hearing the girl's screams locals rushed to the spot ton help her, the officer said.

The officer said the accused fled from the spot but locals managed to nab him. They then thrashed him and handed him over to to the police.

Mahila Thana police took the girl to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer for medical examination after her family members lodged a complaint, he added.

Police said that the accused is being interrogated and further action is being taken in the matter. PTI COR AG OZ OZ