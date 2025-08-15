Man arrested after exchange of fire with UP police for raping mentally challenged girl

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 15 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested following an exchange of fire with the police in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old mentally-challenged girl, an official said on Friday.

The girl was allegedly raped when she was returning home at a village in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Circle Officer Raju Kumar Sab on Friday told reporters that police registered a case against accused Ahsan on the complaint of the father of the girl and began searching for him.

During the search operation, he was arrested late on Thursday night following an encounter with the police, the official said, adding the accused sustained injuries during the encounter and was taken to a hospital.