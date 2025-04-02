Man arrested after hit-and-run accident claims life

Pune, Apr 2 (PTI) A day after a 49-year-old man was hit by a car while he was on his morning walk in Undri area and died, the police on Wednesday said they have identified and arrested the driver.

Accused Sameer Kad (32), a resident of the same area, was driving with his wife at the time of the incident, police said.

Sujit Kumar Singh, the victim, was flung against the roadside wall after being struck by a vehicle around 6.40 am on Tuesday. He died on the spot.

"After hitting Singh, Kad, who was with his wife, did not stop. We checked the footage of multiple CCTV cameras in the vicinity and tracked the car's registration number, and he was apprehended on early Wednesday morning," said sub-inspector Amit Shete of Kalepadal police station.

As per the probe so far, the accused was not drunk but fled from the spot fearing arrest, he said. PTI SPK KRK