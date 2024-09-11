Man arrested along with grandfather for killing father over property dispute

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) A man beat his father to death at the instigation of his grandfather following an argument over property here on Wednesday, police said.

"The victim Shyam Lal Gautam (75), a retired railway employee, was involved in a dispute with his son Ashok Gautam (50) over the sale of ancestral property. The dispute escalated and Ashok's son Virendra Kumar Gautam (25) attacked his father with a stick, inflicting fatal injuries," Additional Superintendent of Police Tejveer Singh said.

The police arrived at the scene and transported the injured victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

The accused, Virendra Kumar Gautam and Shyam Lal Gautam, have been arrested and investigations are underway, said the officer.