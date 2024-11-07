Man arrested at Delhi airport for smuggling around 1 kg gold concealed in rectum

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A man was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here on Thursday for allegedly smuggling into the country around one kg of gold concealed in his rectum, the customs department said.

Advertisment

The Indian man was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai, it said.

"Detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of three oval-shaped capsules suspected to contain gold in paste form having a gross weight of 1,124 grams inclusive of transparent adhesive tape used for packing/concealment ejected by the passenger voluntarily from his rectum," according to a statement.

A rectangular bar, one triangular and another uneven-shaped gold bar weighing 957.57 grams in total were extracted from the gold paste recovered from the passenger, it said, adding the total tariff value was Rs 72.47 lakh. PTI AKV AKV NSD NSD