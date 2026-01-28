Man arrested for abducting, raping girl for 11 months after befriending her on Instagram

Ballia (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) Police have arrested a 24-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly befriending a minor on Instagram, abducting her to Rajasthan and repeatedly raping her for 11 months, officials said on Wednesday.

The police rescued the girl from Rajasthan with the help of her father on Tuesday, and also brought the accused here, they said.

The accused has been identified as Vishnu Kumar Jagid, a resident of Rajasthan's Karauli, the police said.

In a case filed on March 27 last year, the complainant stated that his daughter had been missing since February 20, Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said.

In her statement to the police, the girl said she became friends with Vishnu on Instagram about 24 days before the incident. Vishnu came to Ballia, lured her and abducted her to Rajasthan, where he raped her repeatedly for nearly 11 months.

Based on her statement, sections 137(2) (kidnapping) and 64(2) (rape) of BNS, along with relevant sections of the POCSO Act, have been added to the case, the SP said. PTI COR ABN APL APL