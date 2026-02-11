Man arrested for abduction of four-year-old girl in Kerala

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 11 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the abduction of a four-year-old girl from this hill district, days after the child was found abandoned by locals.

The accused, identified as Chappali Jihas of Puthusserikkadavu, was arrested by the Mananthavady police. He is an accused in several other cases, including a ganja-related offence, police said.

The abduction took place on February 7 when the child was playing in the courtyard of a house. She was allegedly taken on a scooter from Pulikkad area of Mananthavady and later left behind about eight kilometres away at Tharuvana.

Local residents found the girl at around 9 pm and immediately informed the police.

Police said a probe was launched soon after receiving the information, and officers surveyed the route through which the accused had taken the child.

CCTV footage showing the accused travelling with the child on a scooter was obtained on the same day, but his face was not clearly visible.

Police later enhanced the images using AI technology and issued a lookout notice.

Police said the accused's motive was jewellery theft.

Jihas, who works in Bengaluru, allegedly used to roam around the area on a scooter at intervals with the intention of committing theft.

Police said he tried to remove the child's earrings but abandoned the attempt when she began to cry.

A special investigation team carried out the probe using CCTV footage and other technical evidence.

The accused was finally tracked down and arrested at the Kozhikode railway station, police said.

The child was reunited with her family, and further investigation is under way. PTI COR TGB KH