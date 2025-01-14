Man arrested for `abetting' girlfriend's suicide

Nagpur, Jan 14 (PTI) A 30-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly abetting the suicide of his girlfriend, police said.

Sagar Raju Karde (30) was arrested on Monday after the woman's father lodged a complaint at New Kamptee police station.

The accused and Piyusha (28), the deceased, had studied at the same college, and she had told her family about their relationship, said a police official.

On December 29, Karde allegedly told her on phone that his family opposed their relationship and hence he could not marry her.

They had a heated argument and there were a total of 43 calls between the couple, said a police official.

Around 5 pm, Piyusha went to her room. When her brother returned home around 5.30 pm and called her, there was no response. He looked through the window and saw her hanging from the ceiling.

It was suspected that Karde's refusal to marry her drove Piyusha to end her life, the official said, adding that a case was registered against him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 108 (abetment of suicide).

Further probe was on, he added. PTI COR KRK