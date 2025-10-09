Man arrested for abetting wife's suicide in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife, officials said on Thursday.

The arrest was made in connection with a case on September 28 when Pankaj, a resident of the Patla village in Ghaziabad, filed a complaint at the Mawana police station regarding the death of his sister Meenu allegedly due to poisoning.

"The brother accused Meenu's husband, Sanjeev Kumar, and others of murder. A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS. During the investigation, the police determined that Meenu had consumed poison after being provoked by her husband, Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of the Kheri Manihar village," said Superintendent of Police (rural) Abhijit Kumar.

"The investigation revealed that the couple frequently quarrelled, primarily because the accused was addicted to alcohol. The police investigation found that during an argument on the evening of September 27, the accused, in a fit of rage, told his wife to 'go and die somewhere'," he added.

Meenu in anger consumed a wheat pesticide tablet kept in the house. She died while undergoing treatment at Hospital in Gangangar, Meerut.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused, Sanjeev Kumar, on Wednesday evening, said the officer.