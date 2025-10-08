Man arrested for 'abusing' woman’s corpse

Burhanpur (MP), Oct 8 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for alleged disrespectful behaviour with the corpse of a woman at a community health centre in Burhanpur district after videos of the purported incident, which occurred in April 2024, surfaced, a police official said.

The video clips from CCTV cameras at the Khaknar CHC show a man carrying the body from a stretcher to a spot not covered by cameras. After a while, he is seen dragging the corpse on the floor near the stretcher and walking away.

Khaknar police station in-charge Abhishek Jadhav said the accused was arrested after questioning. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Prima facie, the accused appeared to be suffering from a mental disorder related to sexual perversion, but during interrogation, he claimed that he had not committed any sexual act with the dead body.

The postmortem report also didn't reveal any signs of sexual abuse.

Jadhav said the 45-year-old woman died due to electrocution. The incident occurred before the postmortem was conducted.

An FIR was registered under section 297 (offering indignity to a human corpse) of the Indian Penal Code, and a detailed investigation is underway. PTI COR HWP MAS NSK