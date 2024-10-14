Man arrested for alleged rape of minor on pretext of marriage in UP's Maharajganj

Mahrajganj (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Monday for allegedly raping a minor girl on the pretext of marriage, officials said.

The accused, Baijnath Gupta (19), had a one-and-a-half month relationship with the complainant, a police official said.

He had promised to marry the girl and allegedly established a physical relationship with her on this pretext, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Atish Kumar Singh said.

Singh said an FIR was registered against the accused one-and-a-half months ago at the Bargadwa police station here under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act.

The accused was arrested on Monday afternoon, he said, and added that a detailed investigation is ongoing in the matter, Singh added.