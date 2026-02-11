Man arrested for allegedly stabbing parents to death in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his parents to death at their residence in Vignana Nagar under the HAL Police Station limits on Wednesday, police said.

The victims have been identified as Naveen Chandra Bhat, 60, a retired Navy Captain, and his wife Dr Shyamala Bhat, 55, a dentist.

Police said the accused, Rohan Chandra Bhat, allegedly attacked his parents with a knife over a family dispute.

"The accused is alleged to have stabbed both his parents with a knife with the intention to kill them following a domestic issue," a police officer said.

The two were rushed to Manipal Hospital for treatment but succumbed to their injuries.

Based on a complaint lodged by a resident of the same apartment complex, a case of murder was registered at HAL Police Station.

The accused has been taken into custody and will be produced before the jurisdictional court.

"The exact motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained," the officer said.

The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary at Bowring Hospital. Police said the post-mortem examination will be conducted after the couple's daughter, who is travelling from the US, arrives in the city. PTI GMS SA