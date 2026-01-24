Man arrested for assaulting one-year-old son leading to death in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 24 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his one-year-old son, leading to the child’s death here, police said on Saturday.

The arrested person, Shijil, is a native of Kanjiramkulam in Neyyattinkara. He has been booked on charges of culpable homicide, police said.

The child, Ihan, son of Shijil and Krishnapriya, was rushed to a hospital on January 16, with the family claiming that he collapsed after eating biscuits.

However, the child was declared dead on arrival.

Suspecting foul play, hospital authorities informed the police.

Initially, the couple refused to disclose details, but the postmortem examination revealed that the death was caused by internal injuries to the abdominal region, police said.

Subsequently, police recorded the statements of Krishnapriya and her family members, during which information emerged that Shijil had assaulted the child, an officer said.

Shijil was taken into custody on Friday and during detailed interrogation, he confessed to the crime, police said.

According to police, the couple had marital discord and the accused suspected Krishnapriya’s fidelity and questioned the paternity of the child.

On the morning of January 16, Ihan woke up crying after wetting the bed, which angered Shijil.

Krishnapriya reportedly took Ihan to the toilet and brought him back to bed.

However, still agitated over his disturbed sleep, Shijil assaulted the child and returned to bed without attending to him, police said.

Police said the arrest has been recorded and the accused will be produced before the court for remand proceedings later.