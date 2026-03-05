Man arrested for 'assaulting' producer Ashok Hande over parking charges row

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting Marathi theater producer Ashok Hande and vandalising his office in Mahim area of the city, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on March 1 at Hande's ground-floor office in Matunga (West), said an official of Mahim police station.

Prathamesh Pandurang Unphode alias Bunty (53), who lives in the same locality, arrived at the office carrying a bat and first smashed office glass, as per the complaint.

When Hande came out of his cabin, the accused demanded 'parking charges' for vehicles used for 'Marathi Bana', a cultural stage show produced by Hande, the complaint said.

When Hande said that Unphode had nothing to do with the area where the vehicles were parked and refused to pay, the latter allegedly abused him and hit him with a bat.

Employees present in the office informed the local police who reached the spot and arrested the accused.

Unphode was booked for assault, criminal intimidation and obstruction of government work, and further investigation is underway, the official said. PTI ZA KRK